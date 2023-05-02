NORTH BENNINGTON — The Vermont Arts Exchange announced that the annual art show of work by every student from the Village School of North Bennington will take place at The Left Bank Studio in North Bennington from May 5-29. A reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 5.
This year’s exhibit features artwork from Pre-K up to 6th grade in mediums such as ceramics, paintings, prints and sculpture.
The Left Bank Studio is located at 5 Bank Street. For more information on the Vermont Arts Exchange, visit https://vtartxchange.org/.