NORTH BENNINGTON — Vermont Arts Exchange will once again hold a Stay in Your Car Parade through the village on Saturday, April 24.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. at the North Bennington Train Depot, and all are welcome. Organizers encourage participants to decorate their vehicles to express their gratitude to those who have been, and continue to be, essential over the past year. "Celebrate your teachers, school staff, parents and businesses as well as those on the front line, our local heroes," VAE said.
The parade was launched a year ago as the “first and hopefully only Stay in Your Car Parade.” Creativity abounded from local residents with clever signs and pick up truck floats to a large toilet paper sculpture on top of a roof of a small car.
“I feel the community was just given the opportunity to let loose and be creative and they rose to the occasion. Coupled with so many reasons to give thanks, it all just came together beautifully and was healing in so many ways,” said Matthew Perry, director of the VAE.
"The short parade route is designed so that everyone gets to see each other (similar to the Halloween Parade), which is not always the case with parades. This allows for everyone to interact and see each other and after this long winter, it’s what we need,” Perry said.
The parade is supported by the Bennington Police, North Bennington Volunteer Fire Department and dedicated VAE Volunteers, and all state COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
For more information, call 802-379-3763.