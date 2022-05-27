BURLINGTON-- The University of Vermont announced that the following students have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester:
Joseph Alexander, History major, from Arlington, is in the College of Arts and Sciences; Kaylee Bushee, Psychological Science major, from Sunderland, is in the College of Arts and Sciences; Riley Christy, Business Administration major, from Manchester Center, is in the Grossman School of Business; Miranda Cully, Political Science major, from East Dorset, is in the College of Arts and Sciences; Emma Denio, Secondary Education - English major, from Bennington, is in the College of Education and Social Services; Benjamin Desroberts, Mechanical Engineering major, from Bondville, is in the College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences; Lauren Drasher, Business Administration major, from Manchester, is in the Grossman School of Business.
Sara Hoffman, Art Education major, from Winhall, is in the College of Education and Social Services; Natalie Jelley, Studio Art major, from Bennington, is in the College of Arts and Sciences; Jamie Keel, Environmental Engineering major, from West Rupert, is in the College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences; Adam Matunas, Nutrition and Food Sciences major, from Shaftsbury, is in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; Finley Mayer, Social Work major, from West Rupert, is in the College of Education and Social Services; Anthony Mazzola, Computer Science major, from Bennington, is in the College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences.
Caitlin Parker, Animal Sciences major, from Manchester Center, is in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; Perin Patel, Neuroscience major, from Bennington, is in the College of Arts and Sciences; Ethan Perry, Computer Science major, from Shaftsbury, is in the College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences; Logan Sands, Biological Science major, from East Dorset, is in the College of Arts and Sciences; Hunter Sarkis, Business Administration major, from Stamford, is in the Grossman School of Business; Justin Sweeney, Exercise Science major, from Manchester Center, is in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences; Alura Thiem, Social Work major, from North Bennington, is in the College of Education and Social Services; Zane Zupan, Political Science major, from Manchester Center, is in the College of Arts and Sciences.
To be named to the dean's list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.