MANCHESTER — The Manchester Riverwalk Association held their Annual Meeting virtually on Feb. 5.
Committee and community members were welcomed by Margaret Donovan, board president and heard updates from the association's treasurer, development and communications committees.
Board member Stephen Drunsic provided a detailed presentation on the latest on the design and engineering of the ADA compliant Riverwalk Community Pedestrian Bridge, which will span 110 ft. over the West Branch of the Batten Kill, from the Factory Point Town Green to Manchester's historic Main Street district. Working with VHB, an engineering and design firm from South Burlington, expectations are for a 2022 ground breaking.
Other business conducted at the Annual Meeting included re-election of trustees Eileen Braheney, Joanie Burns, Stephen Drunsic and Dick Smith to three year terms. The meeting ended with a slide show presentation of the year's accomplishments, including the $250,000 matching grant received by the Right Track Foundation, the Open House held on the Town Green and various volunteer clean-up days and fundraising activities. For more information on Riverwalk, visit manchesterriverwalk.org or look the group up on Facebook or Instagram.