BENNINGTON -- Bennington College will host its Virtual Summer Open House on Wednesday, June 29, from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. The event allows students to learn more about the college, and connect with staff and current Bennington students for an introduction to the college's unique approach to the liberal arts.
The event will include an information session, an application and financial aid Q&A, and a dynamic virtual tour led by current students.
The Open House will be held via Airmeet, and is designed for students who haven't applied yet to Bennington College. Admitted students can check out events at www.bennington.edu/welcome.
For more information on the Virtual Open House, contact admissions@bennington.edu or call 802-440-4312.