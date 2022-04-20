MONTPELIER -- The Department of Environmental Conservation hosts a monthly Clean Water Lecture Series aimed at raising awareness on the State’s efforts to improve water quality for Vermont’s rivers, streams, lakes, ponds, and wetlands. Three new talks covering efforts to reduce water pollution stemming from forest lands and roads, as well as efforts to restore and protect wetlands, are scheduled for later this month and into May.
State Watershed Forester David Wilcox will deliver a presentation on “Prioritizing and Implementing Clean Water Projects on State Lands” on April 29. Forests protect water naturally, however their benefits can be impacted by logging roads and recreation trails. Clean water projects, such as installing skidder bridges, prevent erosion and minimize streambed disturbance from logging equipment. The Agency of Natural Resources owns 8 percent of the forested land in Vermont, offering an expansive opportunity to support clean water. Wilcox’s presentation will offer insight and strategies for monitoring and addressing impacts to water on state lands.
Join UVM Professor of Geology and Forestry Beverley Wemple on May 12 for the lecture “Opportunities for Climate Resiliency on Vermont’s Rural Roads.” Wemple will summarize over 10 years of research on the impact of Vermont’s rural roads on water quality, and the success of erosion control measures. She will present opportunities to improve water health through rural road improvements while building resilience to flooding. Her insights and findings have important implications for implementing recommendations in the Vermont Climate Action Plan.
Over 4 percent of Vermont’s land base is wetland. Wetlands provide many benefits to water health and ecosystem function by improving flood resiliency, providing habitat, slowing, and filtering water, and maintaining healthy shorelines. Improving your knowledge about local wetlands can help you better understand what actions to take to maintain and enhance wetland functions and benefits. On May 26, hear Wetland Program Manager Laura Lapierre’s presentation “How are Vermont’s Wetlands Doing and How Can I Support Them?” This lecture will focus on wetland losses and gains in Vermont, measures in place to protect wetlands, and ways the public can help support wetlands.
Register for these free online events at https://dec.vermont.gov/water-investment/cwi/outreach/lecture-series. All lectures are recorded and uploaded to DEC’s YouTube Channel, at http://tiny.cc/CleanWaterYouTube.