BENNINGTON — United States Senate Secretary Sonceria Ann Berry will kick off this fall’s Senator Patrick J. Leahy Public Policy Forums at Bennington College’s Elizabeth Coleman Center for the Advancement of Public Action (CAPA).
Leahy was a United States Senator from Vermont from 1975 to 2023, a career that put him front and center in American history for almost 50 years. This fall’s forum invites historians, politicians, and those who know Leahy best to discuss and analyze the key policies that have impacted history, our democracy and the future of the United States.
Secretary Berry will speak at 7 p.m. on Sept. 14, according to a release. All events are held in the CAPA Symposium on the Bennington College campus and are free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Sonceria Ann Berry was sworn in as the 34th secretary of the United States Senate on March 1, 2021. Berry is the first African American to serve in this position and the eighth woman to hold the office.
Berry first came to the Senate in 1979, and served 18 years in many positions on Senator Howell Heflin’s staff. After Howell retired, Berry worked for Sens. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, John Edwards, and Tom Carper. She also led the transition team for Sen. Doug Jones, and most recently served as the deputy chief of staff to the Senate president pro tempore, Sen. Leahy, who swore her in as the new secretary.
Berry grew up in Birmingham, Ala., and attended the University of North Alabama, where she received her bachelor of arts degree in education and participated in the Senior Executive Leadership program at Georgetown University.