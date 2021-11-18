BENNINGTON — United Counseling Service will host a job fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m on Saturday at its main office, 100 Ledge Hill Drive. With a wide range of positions available, including administrative, clinical, direct support, early education and more, visitors will have the opportunity to speak with staff and learn about rewarding career opportunities.
The organization strives to support employees and offers generous time off, health, dental and vision insurance, a retirement savings plan with employer contributions, professional development and more.
The organization is a private, non-profit community mental health center that has been an essential part of Bennington County’s integrated healthcare system since 1958. For more information visit ucsvt.org.