BENNINGTON — Alya Reeve, MD, MPH, the medical director of Untied Counseling Service in Bennington, will appear on Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson on its August 4 program.
At UCS, Reeve is responsible for overseeing clinical psychiatric services and providing guidance to clinical staff. She assures that agency patients receive appropriate evaluation, diagnosis, treatment, medical screening, and medical or psychiatric evaluation. In addition, she serves as the liaison for UCS with community physicians, hospital staff, and other professionals and agencies associated with psychiatric services.
Reeve has served in multiple professional and academic roles at the University of New Mexico's departments of psychiatry, neurology, and pediatrics. She earned her medical degree from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, with residencies in psychiatry at the Dartmouth School of Medicine and the University of Connecticut School of Medicine.
She also spent time as the registrar in the Epilepsy Unit at the Institute of Psychiatry and Maudsley Hospital in London, UK. Dr. Reeve was a fellow in the clinical brain disorders branch at the National Institute of Mental Health in Washington, D.C. She earned her master’s in public health at the University of New Mexico and a bachelor’s degree in French and zoology from Connecticut College.
