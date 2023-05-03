BENNINGTON — United Counseling Service will host an open house for its Psychiatric Urgent Care for Kids program from 4 to 6 p.m. on May 11 at the Children, Youth and Family Services building, located at 314 Dewey St. Members of the community are invited to tour the facility, meet staff, and learn how the program can support local children and families.
PUCK is a program within UCS that aims to reduce the number of children ages 18 and under who visit the emergency department because of mental health crises. PUCK was created in response to an increasing number of children transported from school to the emergency department by police officers, which can be a traumatizing experience.
For more information about PUCK, call UCS at 802-442-5491.