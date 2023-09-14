United Counseling Service is looking participants in their Sixth Annual Superhero 5K and Kids' Dash, and registration is now open.
Runners need to sign up for the race by Oct. 1 to be guaranteed "Superhero swag," according to a release from UCS. This year’s event is on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, with a 9 a.m. starting at the Bennington Recreation Center. Proceeds will support the Teens4Change (T4C) program at UCS. Registration details can be found at ucsvt.org/event/superhero-5k/.
T4C is a peer-led program of UCS’ Children, Youth and Families (CYFS) division that gives local teens opportunities to make friends and connections and take action in their community. The group meets on Thursday evenings at CYFS’ Burgess Road location in Bennington, VT, and participates in several community events throughout the year, including Mayfest, the Bennington Youth Summit, and the Superhero 5K.
Youth in T4C also contribute their time to local community service efforts, such as volunteering at Turning Point Recovery Center in Bennington for this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Day of Community Service.
Sponsors for this year’s Superhero 5K and Kids’ Dash are The Richards Group, Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal, Heritage Family Credit Union, GVH Studio, Inc., rkMiles, Hill & Thompson, Coggins Toyota of Bennington, and MSK Engineers.
United Counseling Service (UCS) is a private, non-profit community mental health center that has been an essential part of Bennington County’s integrated healthcare system since 1958. The organization has been designated as a Center of Excellence by Vermont Care Partners. UCS promotes healthy lifestyles through all its programs and offers care at 15 different facilities, including two primary outpatient facilities in Bennington and Manchester.
UCS provides outpatient counseling and addiction services, emergency mental health services, extensive rehabilitation services, home and school-based services, employment services for people recovering from mental illness or with developmental disabilities, and early childhood services. For more information visit www.ucsvt.org.