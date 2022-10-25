BENNINGTON — Following a comprehensive review by Vermont Care Partners, United Counseling Service has again received a three-year Centers of Excellence accreditation.
Vermont Care Partners is a network of 16 member agencies that provide mental health, substance use disorder, and developmental disability services and supports in every community in Vermont. The COE accreditation is based on stringent quality and performance measures, including world-class customer service, comprehensive care, easy access, excellent value and excellent outcomes. This certification, particularly as it was achieved during such challenging times, highlights the excellence of UCS’ programming and staff. As a VCP Center of Excellence, UCS is reshaping the ways that Vermonters stay well.
“We are grateful for this recognition,” said Lorna Mattern, executive director of UCS. “Achieving this certification is significant, particularly during these times of overwhelmingly high demand. We have worked hard to improve the wellbeing of the Bennington County community. Through innovative programming and the entire staff’s commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of our community, we have found new ways to ensure as many people as possible get the help and support they need.”
United Counseling Service is a private, non-profit community mental health center that has been part of Bennington County’s integrated healthcare system since 1958. The organization has been designated as a Center of Excellence by Vermont Care Partners. UCS promotes healthy lifestyles through all its programs and offers care at 15 different facilities, including two primary outpatient facilities in Bennington and Manchester. UCS provides outpatient counseling and addiction services, emergency mental health services, extensive rehabilitation services, home and school-based services, employment services for people recovering from mental illness or with developmental disabilities, and early childhood services. For more information, visit ucsvt.org.