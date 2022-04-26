BENNINGTON -- A special music program by Joe Jencks, a 22-year veteran of the international folk circuit, will be presented at Sunday’s service at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. The service begins at 10 a.m. at 108 School St., Bennington. Masks are required.
Jencks has performed and preached at more than 200 UU congregations around the nation. He is an award-winning songwriter and a celebrated vocalist based in DeKalb, Ill. His performances reflect social consciousness and spiritual exploration. Co-founder of the harmony trio Brother Sun, Jencks has penned several #1 folk songs, including the ever-relevant Lady of The Harbor.
The service is also available on Zoom. Email info@uubennington.org for a link.