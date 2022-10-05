BENNINGTON — The Left Bank Gallery will host The Uncivil War at Home art exhibition.
The show features more than 60 photographs of Americans fighting the U.S.'s march toward fascism in Boston, Bennington, Montpelier, New York City, Saratoga Springs, New York, and Washington, DC, according to a release.
The museum said the exhibition addresses the uncivil war going on in the country today, capturing the urgency of the situation and the commitment of ordinary people determined to protect freedom and equality.
The show runs from Oct. 11 through Nov. 11 at the Left Bank Gallery, 5 Bank Street, North Bennington.
The opening reception is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct.14.