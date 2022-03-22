MONTPELIER — With the help of Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, three Ukrainian students from Middlebury College shared their experiences regarding the war in their home country and how Vermonters can show their support.
Gray holds "Seat at the Table" discussions, held over Zoom every third Monday. These discussions feature community, nonprofit and business leaders from across Vermont. To begin the most recent Monday's discussion, Gray said the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has announced that more than 10 million Ukrainians have been displaced from their homes. They are internally displaced or they become refugees.
Mariia Dzholos, a sophomore at the college, started the discussion by giving accounts of what her family has experienced in Ukraine. Her parents were internally displaced from their home in Kyiv for the second time in their lives due to Russian aggression.
Dzholos’ sister, brother-in-law and their 8-year-old son had to take shelter in the local school’s basement in Mariupol.
“When the fire ceases, they will collect snow and cook pasta,” she said. Anyone taking shelter at the school did not have access to drinking water. Russia is not allowing humanitarian convoys to get through to help citizens.
There was a point where her sister didn’t know if she would die from the bombing or from hunger. Eventually, she saw an opportunity to escape and seized it for the sake of her son.
Dzholos finished by asking for the support of a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
“If your streets were covered with dead bodies, if buildings familiar to you were being bombed and destroyed. If your acquaintances were in mass graves or refugee camps, help us to protect the sky as much as you would protect yours,” she said.
All of this prompted Gray to say, “I want to be really clear that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is illegal. It's a violation of international law. It's a violation of the United Nations Charter. The charter that Russia helped ratify and create. It's also the attacks on civilians … those are all violations of the Geneva Conventions.”
Then, Masha Makutonina, a senior at the college, spoke. She was born and raised in Odesa, Ukraine. Her family lives in a city that Russia invaded and cannot leave.
Makutonina spoke out against the propaganda and false narratives that Russia has been spreading. One of those narratives is that Russian speaking Ukrainians are being abused by their government for speaking Russian.
“I would like to point out as somebody who is a native, whose native language is Russian and who has grown up in Odesa … I personally did not know anybody in my family, and my whole family speaks Russian, who would claim to be oppressed by the Ukrainian government,” she said.
She continued, “It's not the language that decides your politics nowadays. It's the bombs and the narratives you support.”
The third college student, Rostyk Yarovyk, is from Lviv, a city in western Ukraine that is being used as a transition point for internally displaced people and refugees. He described his hometown with love and nostalgia as he said, “there's no such coffee and no such chocolate can compare to my hometown.
“I don't know when I will be able to go home to see my parents and family. See my town, with the beautiful Polish Austrian Renaissance architecture, to know when I will be able to taste that coffee and chocolate again and sadly, that's something that I have to live with everyday.”
Yarovyk, like Dzholos, talked about the large number of civilian casualties. The attacks from the Russian military have been unpredictable because they are attacking more than military bases. They are also bombing civilian areas like shopping malls.
Yarovyk is doing anything he can to help his family, including sending them one third of each paycheck that he receives. His family spent all of their savings sending him to the college. Although he is not able to see his family, he understands the privilege he has in the U.S.
Toward the end of the discussion, Sheri Rockcastle, an attendant of the “Seat at the Table” discussion, asked how Vermonters can support the Ukrainian students studying in the state.
Dzholos said Vermonters can help the students by stopping the war and by encouraging the U.S. to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
“If we can protect our skies … I have no doubt that we will win the war. The big question is about time and human costs. The cost of Ukrainian lives,” she said.
Yarovyk said it is encouraging to see all of the Ukrainian flags and signs of support. It gives him hope for the future.
Remember, “you can help to stop the war and you are capable of doing this,” Dzholos said.
Vermonters who support a no-fly zone over Ukraine can contact their representatives and ask for their support: Contact Sen. Patrick Leahy at leahy.senate.gov/contact, Sen. Bernie Sanders at sanders.senate.gov/contact and Rep. Peter Welch at welch.house.gov/contact.