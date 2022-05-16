BENNINGTON — More than a dozen teens participated in a mental health summit designed to tackle potential challenges from inclusivity to suicide prevention.
United Counseling Services held the Bennington Youth Summit on Saturday at Grace Christian School. The theme of the summit was “Prism: Exploring the Meaning of Inclusion and Diversity.”
Rebecca Shuler, an intensive service manager at UCS and a leader of the event, said the goal of the summit is to create a safe space for teens to discuss relevant issues like suicide, healthy lifestyle choices, bullying and other topics.
“It's just to educate them more in a positive way, in a fun way, and in a safe place,” she said.
Grants from Vermont Community Foundation and Gregory S. Hillman Fund funded the summit, and Grace Christian School donated the building for the event.
Mental health workshops
Workshops weren’t exclusively instructed by UCS staff. The Project Against Violent Encounters (PAVE) and a relevant community member also participated.
The community member, Cooper Bourgeois -- who identifies as 'they' -- ran the Diversity and Inclusion Workshop. Bourgeois told a story of coming out as a lesbian at age 14, but realizing that something still didn’t sit right. Two years ago, Bourgeois came out as non-binary.
“I always felt a little different, a little off, like something wasn’t right,” Bourgeois said. “I came out as non-binary and it was the best thing I’ve ever done.”
Bourgeois recommend that anyone who is struggling see a therapist to figure things out.
After Bourgeois shared their story, the group had a conversation about diversity, inclusion, pronouns and how difficult it is to come out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.
Although some teens were determined to avoid conversation, Bourgeois created a visible connection with a non-binary teen who shared their difficult coming out story with the group.
PAVE ran a workshop by Assistant Director Michael Dreiblatt. The Healthy Lifestyle workshop made the teens focus on what qualities they would like and dislike in a partner.
Some of the qualities the teens would like in a partner are someone who is respectful, friendly, unique and “somebody that understands me so they get to know me better.”
The teens decided that they wouldn’t want a partner who is rude, disloyal or “normal.”
Summit overview
The day began with the teens having breakfast and mingling. There was music playing, and some teens danced to the “Cupid Shuffle.” Shuler said the teens were able to hang out with friends they haven’t seen in a while.
Staff did their best to encourage participation from the angsty teens, and were successful in some instances.
Breakfast was followed by the keynote speaker, Dawn Campbell, associate director of Student Services at Southwest Vermont Medical Center. She started with an icebreaker and then shared an inspirational story of her life. She spoke about how important being resilient is and how adversity looks different to everyone.
The teens then broke off into their first workshop of the day before they regrouped for lunch. While everyone was eating, the teens took turns trying on the drunk goggles that Bennington Police Officer Benjamin Lackey brought.
After lunch, there were several mini mental health movement groups to choose from, including a Zumba class and a life-size version of the Hungry Hungry Hippos game. Then, everyone regrouped for their second workshop.
The summit ended with the teens having a water balloon fight and taking pictures in the photo booth. As the teens left smiling, there was a look of accomplishment and exhaustion on every staff member's face.