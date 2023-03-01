BENNINGTON — Ryan Lane has joined United Counseling Service as its new director of Children, Youth and Family Services, which provides home and community-based treatment and supports for children and adolescents and their family. Lane brings 22 years of experience in community mental health to his role at UCS.
“I am excited to be in a leadership and management role again after working for the past five years as a clinician,” said Lane in a statement. “I look forward to growing and deepening the [Children, Youth and Family Services] team.”
Lane’s career began as a psychotherapist in private practice settings in Boulder, Colo., working with transition-age youth and young adults experiencing substance-use disorder, eating disorders, trauma, autism spectrum disorder and challenges obtaining basic life skills.
After moving to Vermont in 2015, Lane served as clinical program coordinator at NFI Vermont in St. Albans, where he provided support to child welfare providers and caregivers.
“We are proud to welcome Ryan Lane as director of Children, Youth and Family Services,” said Lorna Mattern, executive director at UCS. “His dedication to the community, as well as his depth of clinical and leadership experience, is exactly what our clients and staff need. We look forward to working together to better serve our children, youth and families.”
Lane said he is happy to continue pursuing his passion for community mental health at UCS.
“I love helping individuals and families discover resilience, new skills they can learn, and better ways of being that are healthier, fulfilling, and in line with what they love,” said Lane. “I hope to join these passions together through my work, leadership and community involvement.”
UCS is a private, nonprofit community mental health center in Bennington County since 1958.