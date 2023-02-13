BENNINGTON — United Counseling Service (UCS) will host a film screening of “Untreated and Unheard: The Addiction Crisis in America” and panel discussion at Mission City Church on Thursday. The filming is free, and will be held at the Mission City Church at 416 Main St. in Bennington. The community event begins at 5 p.m. with pizza and refreshments, followed by the movie at 6 p.m. and a community conversation facilitated by Alex Figueroa, assistance director of Substance Use Disorders at UCS.
“Untreated and Unheard” is a documentary by the Partnership to End Addiction that shares the stories of several families affected by the ongoing substance use crisis in the U.S. The goal of the film is to help break the stigma of substance use disorder and bring this issue into the light, so that families struggling with this all-too-common challenge do not have to experience it alone. This event is an opportunity for the local community to come together in support of eliminating the stigma surrounding substance use disorder that prevents people from getting the help they need.
“You never have to navigate this complex disease alone,” said Figueroa in a news release. “There is support out there and our goal is to educate and provide resources for individuals, loved ones, friends and families impacted by substance use disorders.”
Event registration is recommended to ensure food and seating for all. Those interested in attending the event should register at http://www.ucsvt.org/events/ or call 802-442-5491 ext. 228 by today (Tuesday).
United Counseling Service (UCS) is a private, non-profit community mental health center that has been an essential part of Bennington County’s integrated healthcare system since 1958. For more information visit www.ucsvt.org.