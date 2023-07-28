BENNINGTON — United Counseling Service (UCS) will hold open interviews for its Early Childhood Services (ECS) programs on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Spring Center in Bennington.
Hiring managers will offer on-the-spot interviews for job seekers hoping to learn more about career opportunities at Head Start and Early Head Start of Bennington County. Current openings include Head Start teacher, school age program coordinator, teacher assistant, behavioral interventionist, and more. UCS offers a competitive benefits package that includes an award-winning Worksite Wellness program, generous vacation time, employer-sponsored training, and an employee assistance program.
Open interviews will take place at the Spring Center (connected to the Bennington Recreation Center) at 655 Gage Street. For more information about the event or careers at UCS, please visit ucsvt.org/careers, or contact nstratton@ucsvt.org or 1-802-445-7422.
United Counseling Service (UCS) is a private, non-profit community mental health center that has been an essential part of Bennington County’s integrated healthcare system since 1958. For more information, visit www.ucsvt.org.