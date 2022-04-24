BENNINGTON -- United Counseling Service (UCS) will present a virtual screening of the IndieFlix documentary The Upstanders on Wednesday, May 4 at 6 p.m.
The Upstanders delves into cyber-bullying, showing the perspectives of those who bully, their victims, and the trauma of the bystander. Woven through this film is the very personal, first-hand account of a family’s tragic loss that inspired new legislation to turn the tide against this very real epidemic.
COVID-19 has only acerbated this problem of cyber-abuse by providing a bully-ripe environment of isolation, anxiety and increased time on screens. Most often driven by pain, bullies are searching for that jolt of power when putting someone else down – and youth are experiencing plenty of pain right now.
The screening of the film will be followed by a panel discussion facilitated by Jason Fleming, UCS’ Director of Children, Youth and Family Services Division.
“We are excited to continue this UCS Presents series with the community,” said Fleming, “It’s important for people to understand that their online actions affect real people.”
This screening is part of an initiative by Vermont Care Partners and additional screenings will be taking place across the state. This event is free; however, registration is required. To register, visit https://www.ucsvt.org/events/event/ucs-presents-the-upstanders/ or call 802-442-5491 ext. 313.
United Counseling Service provides outpatient counseling and addictions services, emergency mental health services, extensive rehabilitation services, home and school-based services, employment services for people recovering from mental illness or with developmental disabilities and Early Childhood Services. For more information visit ucsvt.org.