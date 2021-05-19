BENNINGTON — On Saturday, Nov. 6, at 9 a.m., superheroes will take to the streets for the 4th annual UCS Superhero 5k. The race will start and finish at the Bennington Recreation Center and follow a 3.1-mile route through downtown Bennington. All registrations include a 10-week virtual training program. There will be prizes for top finishers and costumes, and a team award.
Proceeds from this year’s race will benefit The Gathering Place at Camp Ondawa. This program offers individuals with intellectual disabilities a camping experience that is close to home, with people that they know and trust.
United Counseling Service’s mission is to build a stronger community by empowering individuals and families to live healthy and meaningful lives. Register now at ucsvt.org/events or call 802-442-5491.