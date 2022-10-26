BENNINGTON — There is still time to register for United Counseling Service’s 5th Superhero 5K and Kids’ Dash. Costumes are encouraged, and there will be prizes for top finishers and best costumes. The Superhero 5K and Kids’ Dash will take place on Nov. 5, beginning at 9 a.m., with walkers and runners taking off from Bennington Community Center at 655 Gage St. The Kids’ Dash will take place immediately after the 5K.
Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit UCS’ Equine Assisted Therapy program. This program helps individuals use the healing power of horses to overcome hurdles they face in their everyday lives.
Registration is $35 for adults, $20 for students, and free for the first 100 UCS clients and for all kids under 12. Packet pickup and in-person registration will be held on Nov. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m., and Nov. 5 from 7 to 8:15 a.m. The race will start promptly at 9 a.m. Register at ucsvt.org.
United Counseling Service’s mission is to build a stronger community by empowering individuals and families to live healthy and meaningful lives. For information about UCS or to donate, visit ucsvt.org or call 802-442-5491.