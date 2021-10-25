BENNINGTON — United Counseling Service has been selected as a recipient of Cigna’s Well Being Award for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving health and well-being of its employees through a worksite wellness program.
“At UCS, employee health is a top priority, and we are honored to be selected as a recipient of the Cigna Well-Being Award,” said Lorna Mattern, executive director of UCS. “We understand the important role employee well-being plays in being able to meet the needs of our clients and our community.”
Cigna Well-Being Award applicants are evaluated based on the core competencies of their wellness program, including leadership engagement, company culture, strategy and goals, implementation, and employee engagement. All applications are scored and reviewed by a panel of Cigna health promotion experts.
United Counseling Service is a private, non-profit community mental health center that has been an essential part of Bennington County’s integrated healthcare system since 1958.
The organization has been designated as a Center of Excellent by Vermont Care Partners. UCS promotes healthy lifestyles through all its programs and offers care at 15 different facilities, including two primary outpatient facilities in Bennington and Manchester. UCS provides outpatient counseling and addiction services, emergency mental health services, extensive rehabilitation services, home and school-based services, employment services for people recovering from mental illness or with developmental disabilities, and early childhood services. For more information visit www.ucsvt.org.