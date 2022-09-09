BENNINGTON — United Counseling Service will present “The Hungry Heart” on Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bennington Performing Arts Center. The presentation is free.
A panel discussion lead by UCS’s director of Outpatient Mental Health and Substance Abuse, Lori Vadakin, will follow the screening of the documentary.
Produced by Kingdom County Productions of Barnet, “The Hungry Heart” provides an intimate look at the often hidden world of prescription drug addiction through the world of Vermont pediatrician Dr. Fred Holmes. Learn more about the film at kingdomcounty.org.
Registration is available at the door or ahead of time at ucsvt.org/events. For questions, contact UCS’s Heidi French at hfrench@ucsvt.org. This event will follow all CDC-recommended guidance regarding COVID-19.
UCS provides outpatient counseling and addictions services, emergency mental health services, extensive rehabilitation services, home and school-based services, employment services for people recovering from mental illness or with developmental disabilities, and Early Childhood Services. For more information, visit ucsvt.org or call 802-442-5491.