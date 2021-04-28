BENNINGTON — United Counseling Service is presenting the documentary “Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety” on Thursday, May 6. Professionals from UCS will hold a facilitated discussion immediately following the film.
The film will be shown online at noon and 6 p.m., with a panel discussion following the 6 p.m. screening.
The film tells the stories of many kids and teens who discuss their anxiety and its impacts on their lives and relationships, as well as how they’ve found solutions and hope. The film also includes a special interview with Michael Phelps, a mental health advocate and one of the greatest athletes of all-time. In addition, the documentary provides discussions with mental health experts about the causes of anxiety and its sociological effects, along with the help, resources and tools available to address the condition. Everyone involved in the development of “Angst” has a personal experience with anxiety – from the producers to the interviewees.
Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health challenge in the U.S., impacting 54 percent of females and 46 percent of males, with age seven being the median age of onset, according to the World Health Organization. While anxiety disorders are highly treatable, only one-third of those impacted by anxiety receive treatment.
“Anxiety and depression among children and youth is a growing concern in our community and nation- wide,” said Lorna Mattern, executive director of United Counseling Service. “We felt it important to present ‘Angst’ to the community, especially now through the pandemic, as a way to help others understand the impact of anxiety on young people and help parents and educators recognize the signs and know how to get help.”
United Counseling Service is a private, non-profit community mental health center serving Bennington County since 1958. UCS promotes healthy lifestyles through all its programs and offers care at 15 different facilities, including two primary outpatient facilities in Bennington and Manchester. UCS provides comprehensive, community-based behavioral and developmental services for children, adults, families, and seniors. UCS employs 300 people and annually serves nearly 3,000 Bennington County residents.
This event is free and open to the public, however, registration is required. For more information or to register visit https://www.ucsvt.org/