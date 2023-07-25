BENNINGTON — United Counseling Service (UCS) and the Aids Project of Southern Vermont (APSV) now offer a free and anonymous syringe services and harm reduction program located at UCS’ Community Rehabilitation and Treatment building at 316 Dewey Street in Bennington.
The program launched July 3 and is available on a walk-in basis on Mondays from noon to 3 p.m., and via mobile delivery on Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. Community members can access the mobile service by calling Samba Diallo, executive director of APSV, at 802-440-6776. Individuals accessing the walk-in service on Mondays should check in at the front desk at 316 Dewey Street and will not be asked for their names.
“UCS is thrilled to partner with APSV to expand harm reduction services in our community,” said Alex Figueroa, assistant director of Substance Use Services at UCS, in a release. “Syringe Services Programs (SSPs) can help prevent the spread of diseases such as HIV and Hepatitis C, link individuals with substance use disorder treatment and reduce opioid-related overdoses. This collaboration allows us to enhance harm reduction education, Narcan and overdose prevention consultation and training, safe disposal of syringes, and provide other harm reduction supplies.”
“We are grateful for this collaboration with United Counseling Service,” said Samba. “Together, we offer meaningful services with a harm reduction approach to the Bennington community.”
UCS is contracted by the state of Vermont to serve as a preferred provider and offers a variety of outpatient mental health and substance use services, including Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), group and individual and group therapy, training and consultation, a recovery-focused partnership with CHESS Health, and community outreach.
United Counseling Service (UCS) is a private, non-profit community mental health center that has been an essential part of Bennington County’s integrated healthcare system since 1958. For more information visit www.ucsvt.org.