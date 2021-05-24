BENNINGTON — United Counseling Service has partnered with Kanthaka of North Bennington to provide equine assisted therapy and learning opportunities for Bennington County and adjacent regions.
UCS said that its clinicians are using this therapy to work successfully with clients, and that anyone can benefit from the healing power of horses. "Horses are highly sensitive to human energy and actions. They respond to the energy of the moment. These qualities enhance our abilities to learn what we see. Group and individual learning exercises enhance our awareness of our attitudes and actions," UCS said in a release.
The workshop fee is $120 per person for a 60–90-minute session (depending on group size). Half of this fee is a donation to cover the cost of a session for a UCS client who otherwise would not be able to participate. Each person or organization will receive acknowledgement of their tax-deducible gift.
To schedule a group workshop or learn more about the program, contact Lori Vadakin, director of outpatient mental health at UCS at 802-442-5491 or lvadakin@ucsvt.org.