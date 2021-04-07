United Counseling Service is offering offering a free course in adult mental health first aid on April 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on May 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All classes are currently being held virtually. Space is limited. for more information or to register, contact Maria DeLeon at mdeleon@ucsvt.org.
Mental health first aid teaches how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The course introduces participants to risk factors and warning signs of mental health concerns, builds understanding of their impact and provides an overview of common treatments. Through role-playing and simulations, it demonstrates how to assess a mental health crisis; select interventions; provide initial help; and connect people to professional, peer and social supports as well as self-help resources.
United Counseling Service is a private, non-profit community mental health center that has played an essential part of Bennington County’s integrated healthcare system since 1958. For more information about UCS visit www.ucsvt.org.