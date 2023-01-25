BENNINGTON — CHESS Health, a leading provider of service-enabled technology supporting addiction management and recovery, announced that United Counseling Service has launched eRecovery to support individuals combatting substance use disorder.
UCS is certified through the Vermont Department of Health’s Division of Substance Use Services and offers an array of supports and services for individuals with substance use disorders.
CHESS stands for Comprehensive Health Enhancement Support System. The platform includes a comprehensive set of digital tools and tech-enabled human support, creating patient-centered care for substance use disorder, mental health services, and social support — all accessible through a smartphone. The program is especially needed in the wake of increased overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been seen throughout the country, the state of Vermont and locally in Bennington County.
“The increase in substance use is having a devastating impact on our community,” said Lorna Mattern, executive director of United Counseling Service . “We are committed to expanding access to treatment and recovery services for individuals to obtain the help they need.”
Through UCS, individuals will have access to the Connections App from CHESS and 24/7 peer support to help them reduce isolation, gain motivation, build confidence, and adhere to their treatment and recovery plans. This application is heavily focused on relapse prevention and gives participants an opportunity to connect with a larger community 24/7 that is peer based and includes individuals with shared or similar lived experiences.
“With the integration of the eRecovery Connections app into our substance use services, we will ensure the clients we serve have access to valuable life-saving resources.” says Alex Figueroa, assistant director of Substance Use Services with UCS, “ Our partnership with CHESS enables us to support individuals throughout their journey, day or night, no matter where they live.”
“It’s essential that recovery support reaches patients where they are,” says Hans Morefield, CEO of CHESS Health. “That means getting support tools like the Connections app in individuals’ hands as they leave treatment facilities, start outpatient care, or even pre-treatment. We’re proud to partner with the team at UCS — the perfect complement to our technology.”
UCS is a private, non-profit community mental health center that has been an essential part of Bennington County’s integrated healthcare system since 1958. For more information visit ucsvt.org.