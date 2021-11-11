BENNINGTON — United Counseling Service (UCS) will host a job fair on Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their main office at 100 Ledge Hill Drive in Bennington.
With a wide range of positions available, including administrative, clinical, direct support, early education and more, visitors will have the opportunity to speak with staff and learn firsthand about rewarding career opportunities.
UCS strives to support employees and offers generous time off, health, dental and vision insurance, a retirement savings plan with employer contributions, professional development and more.
United Counseling Service (UCS) is a private, non-profit community mental health center that has been an essential part of Bennington County’s integrated healthcare system since 1958. The organization has been designated as a Center of Excellent by Vermont Care Partners. UCS promotes healthy lifestyles through all its programs and offers care at 15 different facilities, including two primary outpatient facilities in Bennington and Manchester.
UCS provides outpatient counseling and addiction services, emergency mental health services, extensive rehabilitation services, home and school-based services, employment services for people recovering from mental illness or with developmental disabilities, and early childhood services. For more information visit www.ucsvt.org.