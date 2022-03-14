BENNINGTON — United Counseling Service will host a job fair on March 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Spring Center located at the Bennington Community Center at 655 Gage St.
With a wide range of positions available including administrative, clinical, direct support, early education and more, visitors will have the opportunity to speak with staff and learn firsthand about rewarding career opportunities.
UCS strives to support employees and offers generous time off, health, dental and vision insurance, a retirement savings plan with employer contributions, professional development and more.
For more information, visit ucsvt.org.