BENNINGTON — United Counseling Service (UCS) announced that Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing retreats will be held on Fridays this October.
EMDR is a client-centered therapeutic approach that focuses on traumatic memory processing. The goal of EMDR therapy is to reduce the persisting psychological impacts caused by traumatic memory through modifying how the memory is stored.
“We couldn’t be more excited to offer this to the community. EMDR is a powerful tool that we know can truly help people heal," said Lori Vadakin, UCS’s Director of Outpatient Mental Health and Substance Abuse.
The EMDR retreat is open to the public and begins with an initial consultation at UCS. For additional information, including cost, how to get started, and suitability, please contact Vadakin at LVadakin@ucsvt.org or call 802-442-5491
UCS is a private, non-profit community mental health center that has been part of Bennington County’s integrated healthcare system since 1958. The organization has been designated as a Center of Excellence by Vermont Care Partners. UCS promotes healthy lifestyles through all its programs and offers care at 15 different facilities, including two primary outpatient facilities in Bennington and Manchester. UCS provides outpatient counseling and addiction services, emergency mental health services, rehabilitation services, home and school-based services, employment services for people recovering from mental illness or with developmental disabilities, and early childhood services. For more information visit ucsvt.org.