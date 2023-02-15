BURLINGTON — The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont announced the launch of a three-part campaign to promote safe gun storage in Vermont.
The campaign consists of a public service announcement aimed at encouraging gun owners to safely store weapons, as well as distribution of free cable gun locks to facilitate safe gun storage, and promotion of the Vermont State Police’s partnership with federal firearms licensees around the state, providing for temporary, off-site storage for firearms that cannot be maintained safely at home.
All of the relevant information related to this safe storage initiative, including the locations to pick up free cable gun locks, the Vermont State Police/FFL website, and links to the PSA, is compiled on a new website — www.gunsafevt.org.
This gun safe storage initiative is the result of collaboration among many partners, including the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the University of Vermont Medical Center, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Vermont State Police, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, the Vermont Sheriffs’ Association, the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife and Vermont’s Office of the Director of Violence Prevention.
U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest thanked all of the initiative partners for their important contributions.
“Storing guns securely protects children and adults by preventing unintentional shootings, gun suicides, gun thefts, and criminal discharges of firearms,” Kerest said in a release. “Our slogan ‘Keep your gun safe. Keep your people safe,’ and this initiative, are designed to raise awareness and promote responsible gun storage and ownership. If guns are stored safely, we can help prevent personal crises from escalating to include gun violence.”