BURLINGTON — The United States Attorney’s Office, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, and the Rutland Area NAACP will be co-hosting a Hate-Free Vermont Forum in St. Albans on March 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This forum, which will also be available remotely, will be the third held in an ongoing series. Last year, Hate-Free Vermont Forums took place in Rutland and Bennington.
“The Forum aims to bring policymakers, stakeholders, and community members together for productive and difficult conversations that will work to reduce animus, discord, and misunderstandings,” said co-facilitator Etan Nasreddin-Longo in a release. “Many community members have told us they do not feel comfortable reporting bias incidents to the police or feel that is not an effective option. What additional options for reporting and addressing harm and conflict already exist in your community, and what new or improved options would you like to see?”
Participants are welcome to share what they want their government officials to know about their experiences, and to ask questions of their government officials about bias and discrimination.
The forum will be held in person in the Bellows Free Academy cafeteria, 71 South Main Street, St. Albans. Remote registration is available at https://bit.ly/HateFreeFranklinCo.
To register for in-person attendance, visit https://forms.gle/ofP9yx5vpmN2dbqT7.
For physical attendance, masks are requested. Registration is required for remote attendance.