SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Due to a nationwide Tyson Foods Inc. chicken recall for possible listeria, Stewart’s Shops is recalling the following products. If customers have purchased any of the following products, they may return them for a full refund or exchange.

Stewart’s Now & Then Entree’s:

Chicken Riggies 12oz with best by dates of Sept. 9, 2021, Sept. 19, 2021.

Chicken Alfredo 11oz with best by dates of Aug. 24, 2021, Sept. 12, 2021, Sept. 25, 2021, Sept. 30, 2021.

Frozen Tyson Chicken:

Any package of Tyson Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Strips 22oz

Customers who purchased any of the items listed above are urged to return them to their local Stewart’s Shops for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact Stewart’s Consumer Affairs Department at 518-581-1200 ext. 2130, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

