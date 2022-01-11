BENNINGTON — Two suspects wanted for various felonies turned themselves in to authorities Tuesday at the Bennington Superior Courthouse after law enforcement issued warrants for their arrest.
Lindsay Latour, 33, and William Danforth, 33, had been wanted regionwide by law enforcement on "hold without bail" warrants. Latour and Danforth turned themselves in early Tuesday afternoon.
Latour stands charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aiding in the commission of an assault and robbery. Danforth is charged with two counts of aggravated domestic assault, two counts of aggravated assault, and 12 counts of assault and robbery.
The Bennington County Sheriff's Department believed both suspects were in the Bennington area, as Latour recently was seen getting into a white vehicle at a store on Gage Street; both suspects had been observed in the 300 block of County Street; and both were seen at a house at South Branch and Beech streets.
Latour and Danforth face charges stemming from two separate incidents in November on Pine Ridge Road in Pownal.
Deputies at the scene identified the victim of a Nov. 16 assault as a 34-year-old mother of a 1-year-old child. The victim was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for treatment for facial and body injuries, consisting of a laceration to the lip, forehead, bruised eye, and numerous bruises on her upper body, arms, hips and left leg.
While investigating the first incident, investigators learned a prior alleged assault occurred Nov. 13, in which Danforth and Latour went to the home of the victim, who instructed them to leave. This started a verbal exchange between all three. The victim struck Latour once in the head. Latour struck back and then strangled the woman, who ended up on the floor with Latour sitting on her, pinning her arms and repeatedly punching the woman's head before being pulled off by Danforth.
That same victim was out walking when Danforth allegedly got out of his car, approached her and screamed at her. He then allegedly put her in a stranglehold using an arm, picked her up and threw her onto the gravel road surface. Latour, who was also there, allegedly began to stomp on the woman's face and upper body. Danforth took the victim's backpack and put it in his car, and the two left the scene. The bloodied victim walked to her mother's house, and police and rescue were called.
Danforth has a criminal history in Vermont. He was sentenced to serve two to eight years in prison for sexual assault on a child under 16. He pled guilty to the charge on May 1, 2009. He was first arraigned in September 2008 after police said he had sex with a 13-year-old girl. Danforth denied having sex with her at first but later admitted it and said he thought she was 17. He remains on the Vermont Registered Sex Offender Registry.
Latour also has a criminal history. She was charged in 2019 with a driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, pleading not guilty. She is awaiting trial on that charge.
Both Danforth and Latour pled not guilty Tuesday to all of the charges at their separate arraignments in front of Bennington Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones. They were held without bail, pending an upcoming weight of evidence hearings.