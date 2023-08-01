POWNAL — Vermont State Police report that two Pownal residents have been cited after operating a motor vehicle belonging to a juvenile without the owner's consent.
According to police, the alleged theft of the automobile on Chickadee Drive in the Town of Pownal was reported on Sunday. The investigation revealed Jacob Lundy, 29, and Misty Chandler, 37, operated a motor vehicle without the juvenile’s consent, police said.
The two were released on citations to answer the above offense in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, at a later date and time.