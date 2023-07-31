BENNINGTON — Nathan L. Mack and Raymond L. Godfrey, Jr. were arrested July 28 on the NYS Thruway in Coxsackie and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (class A & B felony narcotics charges), and resisting arrest, the Bennington County Sheriff's Dept. reported.
The two men were charged after the investigation revealed they were trafficking 154 grams of crack-cocaine in Pownal.
The New York State Police Troop K Community Stabilization Unit and the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department have been working collaboratively to secure the arrest of Mack and Godfrey, Jr., who were identified as trafficking high level narcotics for distribution into Bennington County from Bronx, N.Y.
Both subjects are in custody without bail at the Greene County Jail in New York. Both subjects have an extensive criminal history that includes previous convictions for narcotics and other violent felonies.