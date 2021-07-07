BENNINGTON — Two residents have graduated from Southwestern Vermont Medical Center's two-year podiatry residency program, SVMC has announced. At a gathering on June 29, Breton Fox, DPM, was awarded a certificate of completion. Shazad Buksh, DPM, also graduated but was unable to attend the event.
Fox plans to start a practice in the seacoast region of New Hampshire this fall.
“It was great. The staff here is absolutely amazing,” Fox said. “I feel fortunate to have worked here for the past few years. I am definitely going to miss this place.”
Buksh, who also holds a master’s degree in healthcare administration, has opened a multispecialty practice in Oregon. He said he most enjoyed the difference he was able to make for patients and his relationships with fellow residents.
“We've done some fun surgeries, rebuilt the foot, and given people their lives back,” he said. "And all of the residents got along really well."
Dr. William Sarchino, the program’s director, wished both graduates well. “They can look forward to an exciting career,” he said. “It has been a pleasure working with you."
Dr. James Poole, SVMC’s director of inpatient services, said, “We really appreciate all of the hard work you've done. You're going to have a great career.”
For more information about the podiatry residency program at SVMC, visit https://svhealthcare.org/Careers/Podiatry-Residency.