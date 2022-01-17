BENNINGTON — The community is invited to think globally with a lineup of events that centers on pressing international issues. The Bennington Branch of the American Association of University Women and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship teamed up to present the series.
The programming begins at 2 p.m. on Feb. 20 via Zoom. Both sponsors have a history of addressing critical issues.
The Great Decisions program — American’s largest discussion series on international issues — was developed by the Foreign Policy Association in 1954. Programs include pre-recorded presentations by association scholars, followed by discussion among participants. A briefing book with material about each of the issues is available to purchase or on loan.
The first program, on Russia, is particularly timely given tension over the Ukraine. Because of the pandemic the discussion series will start online, using Zoom, for its February event. Programs will continue monthly on Sunday afternoons through June. If the pandemic subsides, subsequent meetings will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on School Street.
Great Decisions is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. For information or to register for the series, write AAUWBennvt@gmail.com.
Participants are encouraged but not required to read background on the topic from the Great Decisions briefing book. Both sponsors will purchase a set of briefing books for its members to borrow. Participants may also purchase their own briefing book or video by ordering copies from the Foreign Policy Association Online Bookstore, fpa.org/great_decisions. An e-book version of the briefing book is also available.
The schedule and guiding questions for the next five months include: Feb. 20 on Zoom — How will U.S. foreign policy engage Russia during the Biden administration?; March 20 — Have harsh drug control policies in Latin America caused more harm than good?; April 24 — Will a more involved U.S. government help the economy revive?; May 15 — How will changing demographics impact a variety of topics, ranging from development to sustainability?; June 12 — How will the Biden administration tackle the challenges of climate change?