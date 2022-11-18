BENNINGTON — For 51 years, The Tutorial Center has been helping people achieve their goals. The center has been the sole adult education and literacy center in Bennington County since 1992, with sites in Bennington and Manchester. The center is beginning the 2022-2023 school year with newly appointed Executive Director Sean-Marie Oller, who has been with the center for four years, initially as the transition counselor and then the tutoring coordinator and director of the Manchester site.
“Sean-Marie has given new life, focus and vision to The Tutorial Center," said board Chairwoman Diane Morrissey. "She is truly dedicated and will guide [the center] to achieve continued success.”
The center is a partner with all area schools in Bennington County and works with students in grades K through 12 who have been either school- or parent/guardian-referred. Anyone who is 16 years of age and older without a high school credential can attend the center free of charge to achieve their high school diploma through the adult education and literacy program or work toward a GED. The center also works with people to develop required employment skills.
“Pursuing a nursing degree began at The Tutorial Center," said Roger, a practicing nurse. "The Bennington Bridge to College Program was one of the many [the center] resources available and the program that got me started on my college journey in 2008.”
For more information, call Oller at 802-362-0222 (Manchester) or 802-447-0111 (Bennington), or send an email to seanmarie.o@tutorialcenter.org.