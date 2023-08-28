BENNINGTON — Turning Point of Bennington announced the 8th Annual Light the Night for Recovery lantern launch on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event will be held at Upper Willow Park in Bennington.
There will be events for the whole family, as well as free food and drink. Shaved ices, glitter face painting, DJ music and more. A silent auction will be held with prizes that include free ski passes, the Vermont Teddy Bear Company gifts, and more.
Guest speakers will be Rep. Dane Whitman, community advocate Kelly Carroll, musician and radio host Benjamin Lerner, and Pastor Phil Steadman of Cornerstone Baptist Church.
The event is free. Bring a chair or blanket. The lanterns will be released at dusk.
For more information, call (802) 442-9700.