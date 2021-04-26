BENNINGTON — Tom Haley, director of Bennington’s Turning Point Center, will appear Wednesday on Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s "Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson," a weekly interactive, multiplatform medical-themed talk show.
Haley and Dobson, the hospital's chief medical officer, will discuss local substance abuse recovery efforts.
The show is produced with cooperation from Catamount Access Television and airs live at 12 p.m. on Wednesdays. Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on Facebook at facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington.
Haley is a Bennington native. He first worked with Turning Point as a volunteer and as a member of the board of directors, including as board president. He is a certified recovery coach and part of the Peer Recovery Emergency Department Program.
After the program, the video will be available on area public access television stations. On CAT-TV, viewers will find the show on channel 1075 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 1:30 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. Saturday. GNAT-TV's Comcast channel 1074 airs the program at 8 a.m. Monday, 9 p.m. Wednesday, and 1 p.m. Saturday. Videos and podcasts are on svhealthcare.org/MedicalMatters, as well as YouTube and on many podcast-hosting platforms, respectively.
To contribute questions in advance of each week’s show, e-mail wellness@svhealthcare.org or post to Facebook with #SVHCMedicalMattersWeekly.