BENNINGTON — The Turning Point Center will be opening its doors to the community at a special open-house event on Wednesday. The event caps a year of growth for the recovery organization.
“It’s been an exciting year for Turning Point,” said Margae Diamond, Turning Point’s executive director. “We moved to a beautiful new space in the Mill Building, expanded our staff, and sharpened our ability to reach and help individuals and families impacted by addiction. We’ve also built stronger bridges with other agencies in the community, which is a huge step forward. Addiction is a complex problem that requires strong collaboration.”
The open house will give community members an opportunity to see the Center’s new space and meet the staff.
“The work we do is out of the public eye. Every day our staff and volunteers help ordinary people do something courageous to change their lives," Diamond said. "The open house is our way of showing our community that hope starts here.”
The Turning Point Center’s open house is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Turning Point's new location in the main bell tower of the Mill Building, 160 Benmont Avenue, 4th Floor.
For more information, visit https://www.tpcbennington.org/.