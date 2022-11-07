BENNINGTON — The Berkshire Family YMCA will be holding its Turkey Tri Indoor Triathlon event on Nov. 19 in Bennington.
The event will consist of a 15-minute swim, a 25-minute bike ride and a 20-minute run.
The Indoor Triathlon begins in the pool. Participants will swim for 15 minutes using any type of stroke. Each group of participants will start and end at the same time, signaled by a whistle. Volunteers will keep track of the distance swam. Transition 1: Racers will be given 10 minutes to go to the locker room to take an optional shower and change into clothing suitable for cycling and running.
Each participant will bike for 20 minutes on a stationary bike. The exact distance is what counts. Participants may set the resistance, seat height and handlebars to whatever works best for them. Transition 2: Racers will be given 5 minutes. Participants may choose to bring a change of shoes, a second water bottle or a snack if needed.
Runs will take place on the treadmills. Each participant will have 20 minutes on the treadmill to run as far as possible. Distance is calculated into points for all three activities, and the cumulative points across all events determine your finishing placement.
Free bagels will be provided, and winners will receive a free Thanksgiving turkey. It starts at 1:30 p.m. at the Bennington Rec Center at 655 Gage St. Registration and more information is available at bfymca.org.