Vermont News & Media will host a debate with the Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate today (Friday) at 1:30 p.m. at its Landmark Hill Drive offices. Candidates Isaac Evans-Frantz of Brattleboro, from left, Dr. Niki Thran of Warren and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, the incumbent, are vying for the national seat in Congress. The seat is being vacated by longtime legislator Sen. Patrick Leahy, who’s stepping down.