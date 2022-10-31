BENNINGTON — Bennington Performing Arts Center is adding Trivia night to its Tuesday lineup beginning Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. James Thatch trivia master will be at the helm. Thatch, who has been running sold-out trivia nights in and around New Jersey, now turns his attention to Bennington with his collection of 15,000 questions on just about everything. BPAC is gearing up to add its own theatrical spin, making this evening of trivia unique.
Teams of up to six people are welcome to put their brains to the test and compete for prizes. The bar at BPAC can now serve cocktails, expanding the menu to serve more people.
“We have had trivia on the mind since the pandemic, but until we met Jim Thatch, we weren’t sure how to do it,” says Jana Lillie, organizer of the event for BPAC. “We really want people to think of us as the spot to be on Tuesday."
Participants can form a team, try it on their own, or join a team. Seating will be in theater seats, as well as tables for teams from two to six people.
Tickets are available online at www.bpacvt.org/tickets or call 802-447-0564 with any questions. Bennington Performing Arts Center is located at 331 Main Street in Bennington.
The box office and lobby open at 6 p.m.; Trivia begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person, $10 for teams of two to three people, and $20 for teams of four to six people.
For COVID policy, masks are strongly recommended. This policy could change.