BENNINGTON — The Bennington Performing Arts Center welcomes back trivia master James Thatch on Tuesday night to host another round of Trivia Night.
Teams of up to six people are welcome to put their brains to the test and compete for prizes. The bar at BPAC will be serving cocktails, expanding the menu to serve more people.
The box office and cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m. and Trivia begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets for individuals are $5, teams of two to three people are $10, and for four to six people are $20.
Masks are strongly recommended.