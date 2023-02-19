BENNINGTON — Get ready to match your wits as James Thatch trivia master commands the helm of Trivia Night at the Bennington Performing Arts Center on Tuesday night.
Teams of up to six people are welcome to put their brains to the test and compete for prizes.
The bar at BPAC will serve cocktails, expanding the menu to serve more people.
Box office & cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m. and Trivia begins at 7 p.m.
Individual tickets at $5; teams of four to six people are $20.
And on Wednesday night at 7 p.m., BPAC hosts the play "Finding Neil Patrick Harris," written by Donna Hoke and directed by Jennifer Jasper.
When frenemy nail techs Cha-Cha and Katie are privileged to hear a favorite customer's bizarre dying wish, they set off to make it come true. In their quest to find Neil Patrick Harris, they discover that what they've been searching for has been right in front of them. Hoke’s edgy new play is an unpredictable, sassy comedy you don’t want to miss.
Featuring HK Goldstein, Tanya Gorlow and Jenny Taher.
This is a free event with donations accepted at the door.