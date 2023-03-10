BENNINGTON — Trivia Night at the Bennington Performing Arts Center will be back on March 21. Box office and cocktail hour start at 6 p.m., and Trivia begins at 7 p.m.
James Thatch will once again serve as trivia master.
This is one of three trivia nights before the event takes a summer break. The others are April 18 and May 16.
Each night will feature a different set of questions, so you can test your knowledge on a variety of topics. The team with the most points after all three nights will receive a grand prize.
Tickets are $5 per person or $30 for a table of up to six people.
For more information, visit https://benningtonperformingartscenter.org/.